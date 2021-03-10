China handles 9.85 mln illegal online activity reports in February

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) Wednesday said that a total of 9.85 million reports of illegal and harmful online content were dealt with in February

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) Wednesday said that a total of 9.85 million reports of illegal and harmful online content were dealt with in February.

The number fell 12.1 percent month on month and 6.4 percent year on year, said the CAC.

Over one-tenth of the tip-offs were handled by the central and local cyberspace regulators while major Chinese websites, including Weibo and Baidu, handled the remaining 8.75 million complaints, down 5.8 percent from a year earlier.

In a bid to build a sound internet environment, the CAC launched multiple channels, such as a hotline and a mobile app, for netizens to report illegal and harmful online activities.