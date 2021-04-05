UrduPoint.com
China Handles Fewer Illegal Online Activity Reports In March

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 04:03 PM

A total of 10.8 million reports of illegal and harmful online content were dealt with across China in March, falling 27.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC)

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :A total of 10.8 million reports of illegal and harmful online content were dealt with across China in March, falling 27.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

Nearly 9.6 million tip-offs were handled by major websites in China over the period, down 27.

4 percent year on year, said the CAC's center for handling reports of illegal and harmful information, adding that 87.7 percent of the reports were handled by leading commercial websites such as Sina Weibo, Baidu, and Tencent.

In a bid to build a sound online environment, the CAC has launched multiple channels, such as a hotline and a mobile app, for netizens to report illegal and harmful online activities.

