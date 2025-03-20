Open Menu

China Hands Over Agriculture Drones To Zambia

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 08:00 PM

China hands over agriculture drones to Zambia

LUSAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) China has handed over five plant protection drones to Zambia, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity in the southern African country.

The handover ceremony of the drones, donated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China to Zambia's Ministry of Agriculture, was held at the Zambia Agricultural Research Institute . Wang Sheng, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia, and Reuben Mtolo Phiri, Zambian minister of agriculture, attended the event.

In his remarks, Wang said agricultural cooperation is an important part of the China-Zambia comprehensive strategic and cooperative partnership, expressing the hope that the drones would help improve the country's agricultural production conditions.

China, he said, is willing to promote more joint agricultural projects in Zambia and facilitate increased exports of Zambian agricultural products to China.

On his part, the Zambian minister expressed gratitude to the Chinese government and people for their support, adding that it reflects the deepening of the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries.

Phiri said that Zambia will continue to promote the process of agricultural mechanization and the development of the sector.

