China has 360 mln motor vehicles by mid-2020: ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

China had 360 million motor vehicles, including 270 million cars, 68.9 million motorcycles and 4.17 million new-energy cars, by the end of June this year, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :China had 360 million motor vehicles, including 270 million cars, 68.9 million motorcycles and 4.17 million new-energy cars, by the end of June this year, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.

About 14.

14 million motor vehicles were registered over the last six months, down by 980,000 year on year, according to data released by the ministry's traffic-management bureau.

There were 69 Chinese cities with over 1 million cars, while 12 cities had more than 3 million cars by the end of June, the data shows.

Beijing, on top of the list, had over 6 million cars, followed by Chengdu, which had over 5 million cars.