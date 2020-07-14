UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Has 360 Mln Motor Vehicles By Mid-2020: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 04:51 PM

China has 360 mln motor vehicles by mid-2020: ministry

China had 360 million motor vehicles, including 270 million cars, 68.9 million motorcycles and 4.17 million new-energy cars, by the end of June this year, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :China had 360 million motor vehicles, including 270 million cars, 68.9 million motorcycles and 4.17 million new-energy cars, by the end of June this year, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.

About 14.

14 million motor vehicles were registered over the last six months, down by 980,000 year on year, according to data released by the ministry's traffic-management bureau.

There were 69 Chinese cities with over 1 million cars, while 12 cities had more than 3 million cars by the end of June, the data shows.

Beijing, on top of the list, had over 6 million cars, followed by Chengdu, which had over 5 million cars.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Chengdu June Top Million

Recent Stories

Huawei Announces 2020 H1 Business Results

14 minutes ago

Two-year boy dies of Polio in Lahore

16 minutes ago

DCT Abu Dhabi to host &#039;CulturAll Conversation ..

53 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi takes to the skies with inaug ..

53 minutes ago

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry gets facilit ..

2 minutes ago

UNICEF provides anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.