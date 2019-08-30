China has 648mln short video users

China had 648 million short videos users as of June 2019, accounting for 75.8 percent of its netizen population, according to a report on China's Internet development released Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :China had 648 million short videos users as of June 2019, accounting for 75.8 percent of its netizen population, according to a report on China's internet development released Friday.

In the first six months of the year, 639 million people, or 74.

7 percent of Chinese netizens, watched full-length videos such as tv dramas, variety shows and films online, said the report issued by the China Internet Network Information Center.

A total of 759 million Chinese netizens have watched videos, including both short and full-length ones, in the first half of 2019, an increase of over 33.91 million from the end of 2018, the report said.