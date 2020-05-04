UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Has 768 Mln Online Payment Users: Report

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:35 PM

China has 768 mln online payment users: report

The number of online payment users in China had reached 768 million as of March this year, up by 168 million from the end of 2018, according to a report on China's internet development

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :The number of online payment users in China had reached 768 million as of March this year, up by 168 million from the end of 2018, according to a report on China's internet development.

The online payment users accounted for 85 percent of the country's 904 million netizens, said the report issued by the China Internet Network Information Center.

The number of users who have made online payments with mobile phones stood at 765 million as of March, accounting for 85.3 percent of all mobile phone netizens, which totaled 897 million.

In 2019, non-bank payment vehicles transacted 720 billion online payments with a total value of nearly 250 trillion Yuan (around 35.4 trillion U.S. Dollars), representing a year-on-year increase of 35.7 percent and 20.1 percent respectively, according to the report.

Related Topics

Internet Mobile China Vehicles March 2018 2019 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

SC questions transparency in policies to fight aga ..

7 minutes ago

New Zealand reports no new COVID-19 case for first ..

15 seconds ago

Iran Will Oppose Any UN Security Council Plans to ..

17 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

19 seconds ago

The European Union's Commission OKs France's $7.7B ..

22 seconds ago

COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate in Moscow Stable Des ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.