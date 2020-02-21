UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Has Always Backed Pakistan At Financial Action Task Force: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 04:25 PM

A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson on Friday rejected Indian media reports about any shift in China's position and said that the Chinese side had always backed Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson on Friday rejected Indian media reports about any shift in China's position and said that the Chinese side had always backed Pakistan at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

"China's position on the relevant issue remains unchanged," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his online briefing held here.

He said that Pakistan had made enormous efforts in improving its counter-terror financing system, which had been recognized by the vast majority of FATF members at its latest plenary meeting concluded on February 20 in Paris.

"It was decided at the meeting that Pakistan will be allowed more time to continue implementing its action plan",he added.

He said that China maintained that the purpose and aim of the FATF was to support countries efforts to strengthen institutions against money laundering and terror financing and safeguard international financing system.

"We stand ready to work with relevant parties to offer more assistance to Pakistan in this area", he added.

It may be mentioned that Indian media reported on February 20 that China had agreed to join India and other countries in sending a strong message to Pakistan and urging it to fulfill commitment to fight terror financing and money laundering before the plenary session in June.

The report claimed that this symbolized a major shift in China's position since it had been a staunch supporter for Pakistan within the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

