China Has Capability, Intent To Undermine US Interests Inside, Abroad - Mayorkas

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 08:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) China has the capability and intent to undermine US interests both inside the United States and overseas, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

"Beijing has the capability and the intent to undermine our interests at home and abroad, and is leveraging every instrument of its national power to do so - from its increasingly aggressive presence in the South China Sea to the overseas police station used to harass and intimidate dissenters," Mayorkas said during a conversation at the Council of Foreign Relations.

On Monday, the US arrested two officers of China's National Police Force for allegedly setting up a secret police station in a nondescript office building in Chinatown in lower Manhattan.

Mayorkas also noted that he has directed a 90-day department-wide sprint to assess threats posed by China.

The department, in particular, will assess how to protect US critical infrastructure against China's or China-sponsored attacks.

"Another area of assessment will involve how we can bolster our screening and vetting to identify illicit travelers from the PRC who exploit our lawful immigration and travel systems to collect intelligence, steal intellectual property and harass dissidents, while still we must facilitate lawful travel," he added.

Mayorkas argued that China's possible invasion of Taiwan would have a profound impact on US security and would put its civilian infrastructure at risk of a "disruptive cyberattack."

The US has to ensure it is ready to defend itself against this threat now and in the future, the secretary added.

