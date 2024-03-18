Open Menu

China Has Conditions To Achieve Full-year Growth Target: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) China has conditions to achieve its full-year growth target of around 5 percent for 2024 via enhanced efforts, a spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Monday.

Although the environment for economic development remains complex and grave, the fundamentals of the Chinese economy have continued to improve, and the positive factors driving economic recovery are accumulating and strengthening, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua told a press conference concerning the country's economic performance in the first two months of 2024.

The Chinese economy was off to a solid start in the Jan.

-Feb. period with most indicators maintaining sound momentum, which has laid a good foundation for full-year growth, Liu told the press.

She mentioned positive factors such as a more dynamic flow of economic factors like people and goods, greater market vitality, and rapid growth in new types of consumption.

Liu also expects the government's supportive policies to play a larger role in economic recovery, including a large-scale equipment renewal, trade-in of consumer goods and the issuance of ultra-long special treasury bonds.

