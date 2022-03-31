UrduPoint.com

China Has Every Right To Deploy Equipment On South China Sea Islands - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 06:33 PM

China Has Every Right to Deploy Equipment on South China Sea Islands - Defense Ministry

China's deployment of the necessary equipment for national defense on islands in the South China Sea is its legitimate right as a sovereign country, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) China's deployment of the necessary equipment for national defense on islands in the South China Sea is its legitimate right as a sovereign country, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Thursday.

"China has indispensable sovereignty over the islands in the South China Sea and their adjacent waters. China's deployment of the necessary equipment for national defense is not only a legitimate right of a sovereign country but also a necessary measure to counter US provocations," Wu told a briefing.

He added that facts prove that the United States was the biggest militarization force in the South China Sea and the biggest destroyer and violator of peace and stability in the region.

Earlier this month, the head of US Indo-Pacific Command, Adm.

John Aquilino, said in an interview with the Associated Press that China fully militarized at least three of several islands it had built in the South China Sea.

Beijing has been disputing for decades the status of a number of territories in the South China Sea to which it lays claim, primarily the Paracel and Spratly islands, and the Scarborough Shoal. China considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in 2016, which said there was no legal basis for China's maritime claims as the Spratly archipelago were not islands and did not constitute an exclusive economic zone. Beijing refused to recognize the decision. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January of 2013.

Related Topics

China Beijing Scarborough United States Philippines January 2016 Court

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e- ..

Chief Secretary Sindh visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

2 minutes ago
 US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February ..

US Consumer Inflation Up 6.4% in Year to February From 6% in January - Commerce ..

3 minutes ago
 PAC empowerment must in Balochistan for good gover ..

PAC empowerment must in Balochistan for good governance

3 minutes ago
 US Citizens Can Choose X Gender Marker on Passport ..

US Citizens Can Choose X Gender Marker on Passports Starting on April 11 - Blink ..

3 minutes ago
 4-days ‘Halal Lead Auditor Training Course’ co ..

4-days ‘Halal Lead Auditor Training Course’ concludes at UVAS

38 minutes ago
 The United States Helps Improve Water And Sanitati ..

The United States Helps Improve Water And Sanitation Services In Kp And Sindh

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.