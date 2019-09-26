China Has Evidence That US, West Are Behind Hong Kong Protests - Parliament Speaker

China has evidence that the United States and the West have staged the mass protests in Hong Kong, Li Zhanshu, the chairman of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) China has evidence that the United States and the West have staged the mass protests in Hong Kong, Li Zhanshu, the chairman of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, said on Thursday.

"We have evidence that what is currently happening in Hong Kong has been thoroughly planned and then initiated by the United States and the West," Li said at his meeting with Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the Russian lower house.

Hong Kong has been shaken by mass protests since June.

The rallies came as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would allow extradition to mainland China from the special administrative region. In early September, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam agreed to formally withdraw the controversial initiative, but protesters have remained in the streets to demand her resignation, retraction of the government's classification of the violent clashes as riots, an independent inquiry into police violence and release of everyone arrested in the clashes.