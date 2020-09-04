UrduPoint.com
China Has Largest Program To Interfere In US Presidential Election - White House Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

China Has Largest Program to Interfere in US Presidential Election - White House Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Friday China has the largest program of all countries seeking to interfere in the 2020 US presidential election.

"When it comes to elections, and the Intelligence Committee has made it very clear, is that first you have China, which has the most massive program to influence the United States politically, you have Iran, you have Russia," O'Brien said in a press briefing. "These are all three emissary countries that are seeking to disrupt our election."

