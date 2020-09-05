UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Has Largest Program To Interfere In US Presidential Election - White House Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

China Has Largest Program to Interfere in US Presidential Election - White House Adviser

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Friday China has the largest program of all countries seeking to interfere in the 2020 US presidential election.

"When it comes to elections, and the Intelligence Committee has made it very clear, is that first you have China, which has the most massive program to influence the United States politically, you have Iran, you have Russia," O'Brien said in a press briefing. "These are all three emissary countries that are seeking to disrupt our election."

O'Brien said that China is undertaking massive cyber activities aimed to target the United States. However, Washington is taking a strong counter-action and will eventually prevail, he added.

"We've made it very clear to the Chinese, the Russians, the Iranians and others that have not been publicly disclosed that anyone who attempts to interfere with the American elections will face extraordinary consequences," O'Brien said.

In early August, US National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director William Evanina said that, according to the US intelligence community's estimates, China wanted US President Donald Trump to lose in the upcoming presidential election in November, while Russia was allegedly working to denigrate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Evanina made the allegations without providing evidence that Kremlin-linked actors are seeking to support Trump's candidacy on social media and on Russian television. In addition, the official said that apart from China, Iran was also expected to make efforts to prevent Trump from being re-elected.

Russia has repeatedly denied being involved in the US political system, saying such acts run contrary to the principles of Moscow's foreign policy.

Related Topics

Election Iran Moscow Russia China Washington Social Media White House Trump United States August November 2020 TV All From

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

1 hour ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

US, Australia Enhance Coordination on Long-Distanc ..

5 minutes ago

WHO's Tedros Says 'Promising' COVID-19 Vaccines Wi ..

5 minutes ago

Belarus vote challenger urges sanctions in UN addr ..

5 minutes ago

Urs celebrations of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) b ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.