China Has More Than 280,000 Female Police Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:05 PM

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :China now has over 280,000 female police officers, accounting for 14.3 percent of the country's 2-million-strong police force, a public security official said on Monday.

Li Guozhong, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, told a press conference that 53 female police officers were awarded honorary titles ahead of International Women's Day at the order of State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi.

The ministry and the All-China Women's Federation have also commended 100 female police officers for their outstanding performances and praised the support of 200 women who are family members of police officers.

