China Has 'no Choice' Over US Trade Pressure: Trump

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 11:24 PM

President Donald Trump said Monday Beijing had "no choice" but to give in to US pressure in their trade war as Washington seeks to force China into deep reforms of its economy

"I'm not sure they have a choice," he said after earlier remarks indicating there could be a thaw in the bruising year-long dispute that has seen tariffs imposed on billions of Dollars' worth of goods by both sides.

"I'm not sure they have a choice," he said after earlier remarks indicating there could be a thaw in the bruising year-long dispute that has seen tariffs imposed on billions of Dollars' worth of goods by both sides.

"I don't mean that as a threat. I don't think they have a choice," Trump said.

