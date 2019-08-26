China has 'no choice' over US trade pressure: Trump

President Donald Trump said Monday Beijing had "no choice" but to give in to US pressure in their trade war as Washington seeks to force China into deep reforms of its economy

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :President Donald Trump said Monday Beijing had "no choice" but to give in to US pressure in their trade war as Washington seeks to force China into deep reforms of its economy.

"I'm not sure they have a choice," he said after earlier remarks indicating there could be a thaw in the bruising year-long dispute that has seen tariffs imposed on billions of Dollars' worth of goods by both sides.

"I don't mean that as a threat. I don't think they have a choice," Trump said.