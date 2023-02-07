China Has No Intention to Raise Balloon Downing in UNSC 'at Current Stage' - Mission

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) China is currently not planning to raise the incident of its balloon being shot down over US air space at the UN Security Council, spokesperson for the Chinese Mission to the United Nations Tao Wang told Sputnik.

"We have no such intention at the current stage," Tao said.

On Monday, the United Nations said it has no information on the balloon incident, apart from what has been published in the media. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in turn, expressed belief that the two countries will be able to resolve the incident in a responsible manner.

Last week, a high-altitude Chinese balloon, which the US claimed was conducting surveillance, was spotted over the United States before a fighter jet shot it down on Saturday.

China argued the airship was engaged in scientific research, but the incident nevertheless sparked a diplomatic row, including the postponement of a trip by Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Beijing.