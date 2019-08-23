China Has No Interest in Trilateral Talks With US, Russia on Arms Control - UN Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) China is urging the United States and Russia to pursue new arms control agreements following the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, but is not willing to join the effort, China's envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun told the UN Security Council.

"At the current stage, China has no interest... to participate in the so called trilateral arms negotiations," Zhang said on Thursday.