UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Has No Interest In Trilateral Talks With US, Russia On Arms Control - UN Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:40 AM

China Has No Interest in Trilateral Talks With US, Russia on Arms Control - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) China is urging the United States and Russia to pursue new arms control agreements following the demise of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, but is not willing to join the effort, China's envoy to the United Nations Zhang Jun told the UN Security Council.

"At the current stage, China has no interest... to participate in the so called trilateral arms negotiations," Zhang said on Thursday.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia China Nuclear United States

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chancellor of Germany deliberat ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inquires about Emir of Kuwait&#0 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President deliberating r ..

3 hours ago

Sukkur- Multan Motorway to be opened after Motorwa ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Forces Arrive in Yemen Amid Tensions Between ..

3 hours ago

Canada Against Returning to G8 Format by Inviting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.