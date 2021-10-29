UrduPoint.com

China Has No Military Bases In Central Asia - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

China Has No Military Bases in Central Asia - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) China reiterated on Friday that it has no military bases in Central Asia amid reports that the Asian giant plans to build a special base in the eastern part of Tajikistan for its interior ministry, according to statement by spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry.

"I can explicitly state that China does not have any military bases in Central Asia," Wang Wenbin told a briefing.

The diplomat, however, did not give a direct answer to the question about Tajikistan's statements that China will build a special base in the eastern part of the post-Soviet country for its interior ministry.

The draft agreement worth $8.9 million for the construction of 12 buildings, including residential and administrative ones, as well as a water reservoir and two observation towers has been adopted by the Tajik parliament. The facilities are planned to span 3,550 square meters (38,211.9 square feet).

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Water China Parliament Tajikistan Agreement Asia Million

Recent Stories

Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job ..

Samina Alvi stresses for improving skill-based job opportunities for special per ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin to Join G20 Summit Online This Weekend - Kre ..

Putin to Join G20 Summit Online This Weekend - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 Two women injure in roof collapse

Two women injure in roof collapse

2 minutes ago
 Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final vis ..

Greece, Germany turn page as Merkel pays final visit

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23 West Indies Vs. Bangla ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 23 West Indies Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

23 minutes ago
 Annual Inflation in Euro Area in October Increases ..

Annual Inflation in Euro Area in October Increases to 4.1% - Eurostat Preliminar ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.