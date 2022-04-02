UrduPoint.com

China Has Not Received Ukrainian Request For Becoming Guarantor Of Its Security - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 08:10 AM

China Has Not Received Ukrainian Request for Becoming Guarantor of Its Security - Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) China has not received Ukrainian requests for becoming a guarantor of its security, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Lutong said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Kiev proposed a new system of security guarantees for Ukraine.

David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, said that Kiev saw member states of the UN Security Council, along with Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland and Israel, as guarantors of Ukraine's security.

"I am not aware of any received request," Wang said.

He added that the issue was not discussed during the Friday summit between China and the European Union.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Ukraine Russia Turkey China Canada European Union Germany David Kiev Italy Poland

Recent Stories

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working ..

In his Ramazan message, UN chief calls for working hand-in-hand for all peoples' ..

8 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizi ..

Zelenskyy Asks for Macron's Assistance in Organizing Humanitarian Corridors - Re ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, ..

Pakistan's National Security Policy centers peace, economy & cooperation: Dr Moe ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan working with developed nations to strengt ..

Pakistan working with developed nations to strengthen cooperation for economic s ..

8 hours ago
 PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry ..

PM's relationship with COAS 'exemplary': Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

8 hours ago
 S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Cre ..

S&P Global Settles With US Gov't for Extending Credit to Rosneft - Treasury

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.