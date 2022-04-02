China Has Not Received Ukrainian Request for Becoming Guarantor of Its Security - Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) China has not received Ukrainian requests for becoming a guarantor of its security, Director-General of the Department of European Affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Lutong said on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Kiev proposed a new system of security guarantees for Ukraine.

David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks with Russia, said that Kiev saw member states of the UN Security Council, along with Turkey, Germany, Canada, Italy, Poland and Israel, as guarantors of Ukraine's security.

"I am not aware of any received request," Wang said.

He added that the issue was not discussed during the Friday summit between China and the European Union.