China Has Not Shown Interest In Dialogue With US On Nuclear Weapons - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 08:04 PM

China has not shown interest in launching a dialogue on the issue of nuclear weapons with the United States, John Plumb, the assistant secretary of defense for space policy, said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) China has not shown interest in launching a dialogue on the issue of nuclear weapons with the United States, John Plumb, the assistant secretary of defense for space policy, said on Tuesday.

"China is engaged in a significant fast-paced expansion and modernization of its nuclear forces, but China has not shown� interest in establishing dialogue related to nuclear weapons. A lack of dialogue� breeds mistrust in peacetime and can lead to miscalculation in crisis" Plumb said at at a US House Strategic Forces Subcommittee hearing.

The official went on to allege that Russia would emphasize nuclear weapons in their strategy� as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

"Russia has engaged in nuclear saber-rattling� throughout its unjustified and unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine. Russia continues� to emphasize nuclear weapons in their strategy and we expect they will do so even more� due to their conventional force losses in the Ukraine conflict," Plumb added.

