UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Has Several Tested Drugs For Coronavirus Treatment, Set To Use Them - Official

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 10:50 AM

China Has Several Tested Drugs for Coronavirus Treatment, Set to Use Them - Official

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Chinese medics have several types of tested medications for the treatment of the new deadly coronavirus and are currently preparing to use them, the head of the national health commission team investigating the outbreak said on Saturday.

"At present, there are already several types of tested safe medications that we are preparing for use for clinical treatment, but their effectiveness requires further monitoring," Zhong Nanshan said in an interview with Chinese media.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia, which was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December, has recently been confirmed to be a new strain of the coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

According to China's National Health Commission, 1,287 people have been infected with the virus in the country, with 41 people having died of the disease.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, France, Nepal, Australia and Taiwan.

Related Topics

Thailand Australia China France Died Wuhan Singapore Japan South Korea United States Malaysia Nepal Vietnam December Media

Recent Stories

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

4 minutes ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

26 minutes ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

36 minutes ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

37 minutes ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

37 minutes ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.