China Has Several Tested Drugs for Coronavirus Treatment, Set to Use Them - Official

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) Chinese medics have several types of tested medications for the treatment of the new deadly coronavirus and are currently preparing to use them, the head of the national health commission team investigating the outbreak said on Saturday.

"At present, there are already several types of tested safe medications that we are preparing for use for clinical treatment, but their effectiveness requires further monitoring," Zhong Nanshan said in an interview with Chinese media.

The unknown type of viral pneumonia, which was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December, has recently been confirmed to be a new strain of the coronavirus, currently being labeled as 2019-nCoV or Novel Coronavirus.

According to China's National Health Commission, 1,287 people have been infected with the virus in the country, with 41 people having died of the disease.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have also been recorded in the United States, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, France, Nepal, Australia and Taiwan.