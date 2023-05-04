China Has Surpassed US in Number of Fixed, Mobile Land-Based ICBM Launchers - DIA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Director of the US Defense Intelligence (DIA) Agency Gen. Scott Berrier confirmed on Thursday that China has surpassed the United States in terms of the number of fixed and mobile land-based launchers for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM)

"I do agree," Berrier told a Congressional hearing when asked whether he agrees with the assessment that China has now surpassed the US in the number of fixed and mobile land-based launchers for ICBM.

Berrier has also confirmed recent DIA reports that China will deploy 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.