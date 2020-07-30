UrduPoint.com
China Having 'Strict Talks' With Japan Over Beijing-Prejudiced Defense Paper - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui in an interview with Sputnik has denounced the freshly published Japanese 2020 Defense White Paper as being hostile to China and said that Beijing launched "strict talks" with Tokyo on the matter.

"Japan's 2020 Defense White Paper remains the same as before: it still contains many prejudices and false information about China that are full of malicious accusations against the Chinese military pursuing to incite China's relations with neighboring countries and to deceive the international community. China is firmly opposed to this and has already entered into strict negotiations with Japan," Zhang said.

