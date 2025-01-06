Open Menu

China Held 671 Marathons, Road Races In 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 04:30 PM

China held 671 marathons, road races in 2024

XIAMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) China held 671 marathons and road running races in 2024 with 6.56 million participants, according to an official figure released on Friday.

Wang Xiaoying, treasurer of the Chinese Athletics Association, said the events covered 31 provincial-level regions, 261 cities, 537 districts and counties.

"With the continuous development of China's marathon, sustainability has become a key point for the high-quality development of marathon events," Wang said.

"The Chinese Athletics Association calls on all organizers to infuse the concept of sustainable development into every marathon, helping these events to become shining symbols of each city," she added.

Related Topics

China Road Marathon All Million

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human ..

PM Shehbaz directs strict action against all human traffickers

6 minutes ago
 Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

Toshakhana Case 2 required further inquiry: IHC

12 minutes ago
 FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII ..

FEI praises outstanding organisation of Group VII Endurance Championship Butheeb ..

50 minutes ago
 UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8

3 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

3 hours ago
 UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with o ..

UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..

3 hours ago
Private educational institutions, schools to reope ..

Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..

3 hours ago
 Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala ..

Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station

4 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews various po ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..

4 hours ago
 Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilita ..

Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra d ..

Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13

5 hours ago
 Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December

6 hours ago

More Stories From World