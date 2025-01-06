China held 671 marathons, road races in 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

XIAMEN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) China held 671 marathons and road running races in 2024 with 6.56 million participants, according to an official figure released on Friday.

Wang Xiaoying, treasurer of the Chinese Athletics Association, said the events covered 31 provincial-level regions, 261 cities, 537 districts and counties.

"With the continuous development of China's marathon, sustainability has become a key point for the high-quality development of marathon events," Wang said.

"The Chinese Athletics Association calls on all organizers to infuse the concept of sustainable development into every marathon, helping these events to become shining symbols of each city," she added.