China Helping Russia Mitigate Impacts of Western Sanctions - US Intelligence Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 09:46 PM

The People's Republic of China (PRC) is helping Russia mitigate the impacts of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies in response for Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, according to an Office of the Director of National Intelligence report released Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) The People's Republic of China (PRC) is helping Russia mitigate the impacts of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies in response for Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, according to an Office of the Director of National Intelligence report released Thursday.

"The report finds that the PRC has become an even more critical economic partner for Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022," the report said. "Beijing is pursuing a variety of economic support mechanisms for Russia that mitigate both the impact of Western sanctions and export controls."

China has been buying oil from Russia at a steep discount to provide Moscow with revenue, following the imposition of a price cap on Russian oil by the Group of Seven (G7), the report said.

China is also providing supertankers and insurance coverage to move Russian oil to Chinese ports, the report said.

Moreover, China increased its export of semiconductors to Russia by 19% between January and September 2022, in comparison to the same period in 2021, the report said.

Beijing is providing dual-use technologies that Moscow uses in its military efforts, including navigation equipment, jamming technology and fighter-jet parts, the report added.

However, it is difficult to ascertain the exact extent to which China has helped Russia evade and circumvent sanctions and export controls, according to the report.

The US intelligence community lacks sufficient reporting to assess whether China is deliberately inhibiting US government export control end-use checks, the report said.

