China Helps South Asian Countries Enhance Development Capabilities: Spokesperson

Fri 22nd May 2020

China helps South Asian countries enhance development capabilities: Spokesperson

China and South Asian countries are good neighbours and partners and China helped these countries enhance their development capabilities, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) : China and South Asian countries are good neighbours and partners and China helped these countries enhance their development capabilities, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"China and South Asian countries are good neighbours, good friends and good partners. With mutual respect, equality and joint development, we help these countries enhance their development capabilities," he said during his regular briefing while responding to accusations levelled by a diplomat of the US State Department regarding China's loans to some South Asian countries.

The spokesperson said, "Ms. Wells has said similar things before. This is distortion and smearing of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and South Asian countries, once again. We view this as narrow mindedness."� He said based on their needs, the Chinese side provided financial support and launch cooperation projects.

"We never impose on them or attach any political strings. We never ask them to prove anything," he added.

It may be mentioned here that Ms Wells had urged China to waive off Pakistan's debt amid Covid-19 crisis.

