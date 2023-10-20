Open Menu

China Highlights Marine Radiation Monitoring In Draft Law Revision

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

China highlights marine radiation monitoring in draft law revision

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) China is considering strengthening its monitoring of radiation in the marine environment in the latest draft revision to the Marine Environment Protection Law, a spokesperson said Thursday.

scheduled for its third deliberation at a session of the country's top legislature in late October, the draft revision states that departments of the State Council in charge of environmental issues should set out emergency plans for radiation monitoring and organize its implementation.

The draft stresses improving the capacity of monitoring and managing the marine environment by raising the technological and informatization level, and requires efforts to enhance comprehensive, coordinated and regular monitoring, according to Yang Heqing, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, at a press briefing.

Pollution prevention and control in rivers flowing into the sea should also be strengthened in coordinated efforts to ensure the water quality at the mouths of the rivers meets the relevant standards, Yang said citing the draft revision.

The sixth session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee will be held from Oct. 20 to 24. The NPC Standing Committee completed two readings of previous versions of the draft revision to the Marine Environment Protection Law in December last year and June.

According to the proposed agenda, a draft revision to the Charity Law, a draft law on patriotic education, and a draft law on food security will also be reviewed by lawmakers during the

