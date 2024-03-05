Open Menu

China Highly Values Relations With Nepal, Ready To Work With New Govt: Mao Ning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM

China highly values relations with Nepal, ready to work with new govt: Mao Ning

China highly values its relations with Nepal and like to work with the new government to deepen traditional friendship, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) China highly values its relations with Nepal and like to work with the new government to deepen traditional friendship, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to reports, on March 4, Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda ended the partnership with the Nepali Congress party, joined force once again with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) to form a coalition government and reshuffled the cabinet.

"China noted that Nepal has formed a new government coalition and reshuffled the cabinet recently," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

"We sincerely hope that the relevant parties of Nepal will work together in solidarity, advance the work related to the formation of the new government in a smooth manner, and realize political stability, economic growth and improvement of people's livelihood," she added.

The spokesperson said, As a friendly neighbor and cooperation partner, China highly values its relations with Nepal.

"We would like to work with the new government to uphold the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, deepen our traditional friendship, strengthen practical cooperation, advance the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, and deliver more benefits to the peoples of the two countries," she added.

In response to a question about Chinese military assistance to the Maldives, Mao Ning referee the reporter to competent Chinese authorities for specific question.

More broadly, China is committed to working with the Maldives to build a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, she added.

The spokesperson said, normal cooperation between China and the Maldives does not target any third party and will not be disrupted by any third party.

APP/asg

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Mao Maldives Nepal March Congress Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Facebook, Instagram face worldwide disruption

Facebook, Instagram face worldwide disruption

57 minutes ago
 USC sells food items at price lower than open mark ..

USC sells food items at price lower than open market

1 hour ago
 Alhamra Arts Center organizes poetry, Qawwali even ..

Alhamra Arts Center organizes poetry, Qawwali evening

1 hour ago
 Govt utilizing resources for rehabilitation of flo ..

Govt utilizing resources for rehabilitation of flood victims: CM Bugti

1 hour ago
 DC for ensuring transparent distribution of amount ..

DC for ensuring transparent distribution of amount to farmers

1 hour ago
 PA summoned on Thursday

PA summoned on Thursday

1 hour ago
38,290 ration bags provided to deserving families

38,290 ration bags provided to deserving families

4 minutes ago
 LHC bench recuses from hearing Imran Riaz's petiti ..

LHC bench recuses from hearing Imran Riaz's petition

4 minutes ago
 Rally held in Barkhan to enhance enrollment in sch ..

Rally held in Barkhan to enhance enrollment in schools

4 minutes ago
 Gaza's starving children need a 'flood' of aid: UN

Gaza's starving children need a 'flood' of aid: UN

4 minutes ago
 Nothing to do with the electoral process, says mil ..

Nothing to do with the electoral process, says military’s top brass

2 hours ago
 Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

Cricketers playing PSL 9 call on PCB chairman

2 hours ago

More Stories From World