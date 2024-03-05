China Highly Values Relations With Nepal, Ready To Work With New Govt: Mao Ning
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:15 PM
China highly values its relations with Nepal and like to work with the new government to deepen traditional friendship, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) China highly values its relations with Nepal and like to work with the new government to deepen traditional friendship, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
According to reports, on March 4, Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda ended the partnership with the Nepali Congress party, joined force once again with the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) to form a coalition government and reshuffled the cabinet.
"China noted that Nepal has formed a new government coalition and reshuffled the cabinet recently," Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.
"We sincerely hope that the relevant parties of Nepal will work together in solidarity, advance the work related to the formation of the new government in a smooth manner, and realize political stability, economic growth and improvement of people's livelihood," she added.
The spokesperson said, As a friendly neighbor and cooperation partner, China highly values its relations with Nepal.
"We would like to work with the new government to uphold the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, deepen our traditional friendship, strengthen practical cooperation, advance the China-Nepal strategic partnership of cooperation featuring ever-lasting friendship for development and prosperity, and deliver more benefits to the peoples of the two countries," she added.
In response to a question about Chinese military assistance to the Maldives, Mao Ning referee the reporter to competent Chinese authorities for specific question.
More broadly, China is committed to working with the Maldives to build a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, she added.
The spokesperson said, normal cooperation between China and the Maldives does not target any third party and will not be disrupted by any third party.
APP/asg
