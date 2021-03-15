UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Hits Back At G7 Over Criticism Of Hong Kong Electoral Changes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 04:08 PM

China Hits Back at G7 Over Criticism of Hong Kong Electoral Changes

The Chinese Foreign Ministry lashed back at G7 nations on Monday for criticizing changes to Hong Kong's electoral process, noting that it was legal for China to amend laws of its administrative region

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry lashed back at G7 nations on Monday for criticizing changes to Hong Kong's electoral process, noting that it was legal for China to amend laws of its administrative region.

Foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States plus the EU foreign policy chief issued a joint statement on Friday, warning that the amendments passed on Thursday by the National People's Congress would "erode democratic elements" of the electoral process in Hong Kong.

"As to the countries that intentionally tarnish the decision of the National People's Congress to improve Hong Kong's electoral system � a blatant interference in China's internal affairs � China expresses extreme dissatisfaction and a strong protest," Zhao Lijian, a ministerial spokesman, said.

The reform seeks to give "patriots" a bigger say in how the semi-autonomous city should be governed. It will expand the electoral college from 1,200 to 1,500 members to include lawmakers, technocrats, bankers, industrialists, leaders of religious and grassroots organizations.

Related Topics

Protest China Canada France Germany Hong Kong Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Congress From

Recent Stories

Kremlin Assures Russian Agencies Will Respond to P ..

1 minute ago

EU's Failed Vaccination Campaign Shows Brussels' ' ..

1 minute ago

EU Lawmaker Says US Agitated by Russia-Europe Stra ..

1 minute ago

Turkish fishermen rescue roe deer from sea

1 minute ago

Dtec, OQAL Angel Investors Network Saudi Arabia &a ..

10 minutes ago

Senate elections resulted in increased polarizatio ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.