China Hits Back at G7 Over Criticism of Hong Kong Electoral Changes

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The Chinese Foreign Ministry lashed back at G7 nations on Monday for criticizing changes to Hong Kong's electoral process, noting that it was legal for China to amend laws of its administrative region.

Foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States plus the EU foreign policy chief issued a joint statement on Friday, warning that the amendments passed on Thursday by the National People's Congress would "erode democratic elements" of the electoral process in Hong Kong.

"As to the countries that intentionally tarnish the decision of the National People's Congress to improve Hong Kong's electoral system � a blatant interference in China's internal affairs � China expresses extreme dissatisfaction and a strong protest," Zhao Lijian, a ministerial spokesman, said.

The reform seeks to give "patriots" a bigger say in how the semi-autonomous city should be governed. It will expand the electoral college from 1,200 to 1,500 members to include lawmakers, technocrats, bankers, industrialists, leaders of religious and grassroots organizations.