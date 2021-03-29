China Hits COVID-19 Vaccination Milestone of 100Mln Shots - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) China has administered over 102 million coronavirus vaccine doses since the start of the immunization campaign in December, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

"As of March 27, 102.417 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China," the commission said.

The statement did not specify how many people have been fully vaccinated or received at least one dose.

In total, China has approved five coronavirus vaccines, including three inactivated vaccines developed by Beijing Kexing Zhongwei Biotechnology (part of Sinovac), Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and China National Biotech Group (both are part of Sinopharm); one based on an adenoviral vector platform by CanSino Biologics; as well as its first recombinant subunit protein vaccine by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical.

China aims to vaccinate 40 percent of its population by June. As of early March, the level of vaccination in the country, with a population of 1.4 billion people, was 3.56 percent, Zhong Nanshan, the director of the National Clinical Research Center for Respiratory Disease, reported.