UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Hits Out At US For Announcement Of Withdrawal From World Health Organization

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:37 PM

China Hits Out at US for Announcement of Withdrawal From World Health Organization

The US decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) undermines efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijiang said at a briefing on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The US decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) undermines efforts to combat the coronavirus epidemic, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijiang said at a briefing on Wednesday.

The United States on Tuesday formally notified the UN Secretary-General of its withdrawal from WHO, effective July 6, 2021.

"WHO is the most respected and qualified organization in the field of global public health security and also plays a key and irreplaceable role in coordinating the international community's response to the COVID-19 pandemic ... Such moves from the US undermine the international community's efforts in the fight against the epidemic and negatively affect international efforts to support developing countries that urgently need it," Zhao said.

According to him, this step further proved that the United States adhered to a policy of unilateral actions.

The diplomat went on to call on other countries to rally their support for the organization.

"We urge the United States to fulfill its international obligations and be held accountable. China also calls on the international community to strengthen its support for WHO and to work together to ensure global public health security," he added.

US President Donald Trump has hit out at the WHO, accusing it of failing to adequately respond to the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. This may prove a blow to the organization, as the US led other countries in contributions, sending some $500 million annually in recent years. Trump's withdrawal threats have prompted a number of countries and other organizations to pledge increased donations to the WHO.

More Stories From World

