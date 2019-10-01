China Tuesday held a military parade, the biggest in recent years as centerpiece of the 70th National Day celebrations, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :China Tuesday held a military parade, the biggest in recent years as centerpiece of the 70th National Day celebrations, marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The grand ceremony began with a 70-gun salute at Tian'anmen Square. As the guns were fired, soldiers escorted the national flag from the Monument of the People's Heroes to the flagpole in Tian'anmen Square.

They marched 70 steps representing the 70 years since the founding of the New China in 1949 and took another 98 steps to symbolize the 98 years since the founding of the Communist Party of China in 1921. The national flag was then raised in the monumental square.

With over 15,000 troops attending the military parade and more than 100,000 people taking part in a mass parade afterward, this year's festivities were the largest National Day celebrations held in recent years.

Riding in an open-top limousine past rows of troops and military equipment, Chinese President Xi Jinping reviewed troops along Beijing's Chang'an Avenue near Tian'anmen Square, ahead of a military parade.

While addressing on the occasion, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized, "No force can ever shake the status of China, or stop the Chinese people and nation from marching forward." The parade featured 59 formations and a military band, including more than 160 aircraft and 580 pieces of equipment. It highlighted China's military advances over the past 70 years and continued for more than two hours.

About 15,000 troops participated in the parade. Female generals joined the foot formations during the parade for the first time.

The military parade showcased the latest achievements from the modernization process of the People's Liberation Army, as well as its stanch confidence of becoming a world-class military force.

The military parade passing through Tiananmen Square was divided into four major categories: aerial flag bearing units, infantry formations, military hardware and aircraft.

For the 15 infantry formations, troopers marched in square formations representing various branches of the military, along with researchers, female soldiers, military reserves, militia and peacekeeping forces.

The female battalion was led by two female generals for the first time in history.

The 32 formations for military equipment showcased a variety of hardware for ground and maritime combat weapons, air defense and anti-missile applications, information and unmanned warfare, as well as logistics and strategic combat forces. A lot of equipment, such as unmanned drones, debuted in the parade.

The 12 formations for the aircraft featured units from early warning and control planes, bombers, carrier-born fighter jets, multirole fighter jets and helicopters.

The weapons featured in the parade were domestically made and in service, which represented the innovative capability of Chinese defense research, according to defense experts.

The weapons were also highly modern, with greater precision, adaptability and overall combat effectiveness.

The Strategic Attack Formation was one of the most anticipated parts of Tuesday's military parade, as the DF-17, CJ-100, and DF-41 missiles made their first appearances.

The DF-17 conventional missiles are used for precision strikes against medium-and-close targets.

The hypersonic CJ-100, on the other hand, are the latest cruise missiles of the CJ family, that can strike long-range targets.

Lastly, the DF-41, that gained worldwide attention. This intercontinental strategic nuclear missile is crucial for balancing power and securing victory.

Other equipment showcased includes the second-generation JL-2 long-range ballistic missiles; solid-fuel DF-31 nuclear missiles; and DF-5B nuclear missiles, which can carry multiple warheads and excel at both assault and defense.

The National Day military parade ended with air echelon formations, which consisted of early-warning and control, marine patrol, transport aircraft, bombers, fighters, aircraft refuellers and receivers among others. More than 30 types of aircraft took part in the parade.

Around 188 military attaches from 97 countries in China attended the military parade.