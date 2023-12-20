China Holds Central Rural Work Conference
Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The annual central rural work conference was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday, mapping out priorities of rural work in 2024.
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made important instructions on work related to agriculture, rural areas and farmers.