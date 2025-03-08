(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A reception to observe the International Women's Day, which falls on March 8, was held in Beijing.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin addressed the event, calling on China's hundreds of millions of women to continue writing new splendid chapters in the new journey of building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation, CGTN reported.

Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, said that China would co-host the Global Summit of Women with UN Women in Beijing this year, adding that the country stands ready to work with all parties to build a better world for all women and all people.

The reception was attended by over 1,000 guests from home and abroad, including diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations.

APP/asg