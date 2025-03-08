Open Menu

China Holds Reception For International Women's Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2025 | 12:50 PM

China holds reception for International Women's Day

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A reception to observe the International Women's Day, which falls on March 8, was held in Beijing.

Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin addressed the event, calling on China's hundreds of millions of women to continue writing new splendid chapters in the new journey of building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation, CGTN reported.

Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, said that China would co-host the Global Summit of Women with UN Women in Beijing this year, adding that the country stands ready to work with all parties to build a better world for all women and all people.

The reception was attended by over 1,000 guests from home and abroad, including diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations.

APP/asg

Recent Stories

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

Trump administration likely to ban DeepSeek

11 minutes ago
 Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 mi ..

Businessman Qusai Al Ghussein contributes AED 1 million to Fathers’ Endowment ..

26 minutes ago
 QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fath ..

QUBE Development contributes AED 2 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

26 minutes ago
 GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its secu ..

GCC supports Syria's measures to preserve its security, stability

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 March 2025

4 hours ago
UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forc ..

UAE condemns armed attacks on Syrian Security Forces

5 hours ago
 Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

Use of starvation as weapon war crime in Gaza: UN

11 hours ago
 TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach So ..

TiKay revealed as Official Mascot of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Ukrainian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation

12 hours ago
 Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla ..

Italy's Salerno School of Medicine awards Abdulla Al Hamed Honorary Doctorate in ..

12 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government empl ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed joins government employees for Ramadan Iftar at Bar ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World