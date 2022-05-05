UrduPoint.com

China Holds 'Stress-Test' To Gauge Impact In Event Of Russia-Like Sanctions - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

China Holds 'Stress-Test' to Gauge Impact in Event of Russia-Like Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Beijing instructed several key government agencies to carry out "stress-tests" to identify challenges China would face if the West rolled out sanctions similar to those imposed on Russia, the Guardian reported on Wednesday, citing sources close to the matter.

"Those involved in this exercise use how Russia was treated as a baseline for China's own policy response should it be treated in a same fashion by the west. This stress test involves a range of methodology, including modelling," the Guardian source was quoted as saying.

According to the newspaper, Beijing ordered its vast network of government bodies, including those engaged in international trade and banking, to start the "stress-test" between late February and early March, but did not disclose the reasons for it.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China Beijing Same Luhansk Donetsk February March Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.