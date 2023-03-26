China, Honduras Establish Diplomatic Relations - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) China and Honduras established diplomatic relations on Sunday, after the Central American country severed ties with Taiwan, China Central Television (CCTV) reports.

The Interior Ministry of Honduras said in a statement on Saturday that it had communicated to Taiwan the decision to break diplomatic relations.

According to the statement, Honduras recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as the only legitimate government.

CCTV reported on Sunday that China and Honduras established diplomatic relations on March 26.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu said at a Sunday press conference that the foreign ministry had decided to end diplomatic relations with Honduras, to completely stop bilateral cooperation and withdraw the diplomatic mission.