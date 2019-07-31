UrduPoint.com
China Honors Nine "Most Beautiful Military Personnel Of New Era"

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 01:38 PM

Chinese authorities have honored nine military officers and soldiers as "the Most Beautiful Military Personnel of the New Era

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Chinese authorities have honored nine military officers and soldiers as "the Most Beautiful Military Personnel of the New Era." Jointly unveiled by the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, the nine people were commended for pioneering in the cause of building a strong military in the new era.

Comprised of military personnel of various fronts and positions, they have been given certificates of honor at a ceremony held ahead of China's Army Day, which falls on Aug. 1.

