China Hopes for Cooperation With New US Administration - Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) China hopes the new US administration, after summing up the results of the presidential elections, will cooperate with Beijing and adhere to the principle of mutual respect, Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said.

"We hope that the new US administration, the new president will meet China halfway, adhere to the principle of non-confrontation, mutual respect, mutually beneficial cooperation," Le said.

"We need cooperation, we have a large space for cooperation, we have disagreements, but it is necessary to regulate and control them, to help ensure that the Sino-American relations develop on the right track," the deputy foreign minister said at a briefing.

He also expressed hope that the US presidential elections would be successful, adding that the vote count was still ongoing.

"Our position on Sino-US relations is clear and consistent. We believe that, despite the existence of certain contradictions and differences, we have a wide range of common interests," the Chinese diplomat said.