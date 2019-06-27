China Hopes for Cooperation With US Under New Acting Defense Secretary - Defense Ministry

China hopes that Beijing and Washington would stick to the policy of cooperation and mutual respect under new acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) China hopes that Beijing and Washington would stick to the policy of cooperation and mutual respect under new acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said on Thursday.

Last week, the White House said US President Donald Trump intended to nominate Esper to be the secretary of defense after Patrick Shanahan had withdrawn from consideration to take over the post.

"We hope that during Acting Secretary of Defense Esper's time in office the United States, together with China, will be able to take effort to implement in practice a consensus, reached by the leaders of the two countries, and the sides will be able to move toward non-confrontation, mutual respect and cooperation," Ren said at a press briefing.

Beijing has always accorded great importance to the stable relations between the Chinese and US armed forces, the spokesman added.

The statement comes ahead of an expected meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka this week amid efforts to resolve the ongoing trade dispute.