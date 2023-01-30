UrduPoint.com

China Hopes For Dialogue With US On Ukraine, North Korea - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) China hopes for dialogue with the United States, not confrontation, including on the issues concerning the Ukraine crisis and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"China is constantly making efforts to politically resolve the Ukraine crisis and the nuclear problems of the Korean Peninsula, has always advocated holding peace talks and has been against words and actions that only add fuel to the fire and increase contradictions," the spokeswoman told a briefing, commenting on the upcoming visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China, during which the parties are expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The diplomat added that China relies on facts and historical experience in its position and policy.

"We hope that the US will move toward China, and will also adhere to dialogue, not confrontation, mutual gain, not zero-sum games," she said.

In mid-January, Politico reported that Blinken was planning to visit China from February 5-6 to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang. Blinken's visit to China will serve as a follow-up to US President Joe Biden's talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali in 2022.

