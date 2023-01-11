China Hopes for 'Objective' Attitude to Bilateral Relations From US - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) China hopes that Washington will treat bilateral relations with Beijing objectively following the establishment of a select committee on strategic competition with China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"We hope that the relevant figures in the United States will treat China and Sino-US relations objectively and rationally, proceed from the US' own interests and the common interests of Beijing and Washington, move with China toward each other, and promote the development of Sino-US relations of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation," the diplomat told a briefing.

On Tuesday, the US House of Representatives established a select committee to investigate and make recommendations on strategic competition between the US and China. The committee is expected to be led by Congressman Mike Gallagher, whom House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tapped for the role. The committee will consist of 16 members, including nine Republicans and seven Democrats.