China Hopes For 'peaceful Coexistence' With US As Trump Nears Win

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) China said Wednesday it hoped for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States as Donald Trump neared a decisive victory over Kamala Harris in the country's presidential election.

"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.

"Our policy toward the United States has been consistent," she added.

Mao did not comment directly on the possibility of Trump's re-election, but said "the United States presidential election is an internal affair of the United States".

"We respect the choice of the American people," she said.

"After the US election results are released and officially announced, we will handle related matters in accordance with usual practice," she added when asked if Chinese President Xi Jinping would call Trump to congratulate him.

The US election was closely watched in China.

As of 4:00 pm local time (0800 GMT) on Wednesday, several topics related to Trump's election were among the top trending on the X-like Weibo platform.

"Trump, congratulations! Focus on building your beautiful country and stop thinking about interfering with other countries," one comment read.

Both candidates in this week's race had pledged to get tougher on Beijing, with Trump promising tariffs of 60 percent on all Chinese goods coming into the country.

On Xiaohongshu, China's equivalent of Instagram, a user declared: "The trade war has started."

"My family does foreign trade and their world has just collapsed," read another comment on Douyin with nearly 800 likes.

"With at least 20 percent additional tariffs, those in foreign trade should consider changing jobs as soon as possible!" another on Weibo said.

