China Hopes for Prompt Conflict Resolution in Ukraine - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Delaying the Ukrainian crisis is not in interests of the involved parties and China hopes for prompt conflict resolution, continuing to facilitate talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Delaying the Ukrainian crisis is not in interests of the involved parties and China hopes for prompt conflict resolution, continuing to facilitate talks, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday.

"Expanding and delaying the Ukrainian crisis does not meet the interests of any of the parties, and (we) hope that the war will end as soon as possible and peace talks will resume," Wang said during a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly.

The Chinese minister also noted that Beijing had always supported a well-balanced and sustainable architecture of the European security, which would be a long-term guarantee of peace, and would continue make efforts to facilitate peace talks between the parties involved.