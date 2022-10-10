China Hopes for Speedy Deescalation of Ukrainian Crisis in Light of Blasts Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) China has expressed the hope for a speedy deescalation of the situation in Ukraine in light of reports about explosions in the country's West, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that air sirens are working non-stop throughout Ukraine on Monday after blasts were reported in Kiev and other cities in the country's west. Anton Gerashchenko, the adviser to the Ukrainian minister of internal affairs, said that five people were killed and 12 injured in a series of explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.

"We are familiar with the relevant reports. We also hope for a speedy deescalation of the situation," Mao told reporters.