China Hopes for Unbiased Treatment by US - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) China expressed hope for an unbiased attitude from the United States and its rational and pragmatic policy toward Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US State Secretary Anthony Blinken stated that Washington would treat China as its opponent and competitor where necessary and cooperate when it can. According to him, China is the US' main problem and should be approached from the position of power.

"We hope that Washington would demonstrate objective attitude toward China and our bilateral relations, refuse from an old-fashioned "zero-sum game" way of thinking, following the trends of time, and run rational and pragmatic policy towards China", Wang said at a briefing.

The Chinese spokesman said that Beijing seeks to develop its relationship with the US based on mutual respect, benefit, and the absence of conflicts and confrontations, while adding at the same time that China intends to defend its sovereignty, security and interests.

Wang pointed to the inevitability of contradictions on some issues as "the history, culture and systems of China and the US are different". According to him, respect and treating each other as equal and solving problems in appropriate ways is of Primary importance.