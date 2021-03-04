UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Hopes For Unbiased Treatment By US - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:20 PM

China Hopes for Unbiased Treatment by US - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) China expressed hope for an unbiased attitude from the United States and its rational and pragmatic policy toward Beijing, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, US State Secretary Anthony Blinken stated that Washington would treat China as its opponent and competitor where necessary and cooperate when it can. According to him, China is the US' main problem and should be approached from the position of power.

"We hope that Washington would demonstrate objective attitude toward China and our bilateral relations, refuse from an old-fashioned "zero-sum game" way of thinking, following the trends of time, and run rational and pragmatic policy towards China", Wang said at a briefing.

The Chinese spokesman said that Beijing seeks to develop its relationship with the US based on mutual respect, benefit, and the absence of conflicts and confrontations, while adding at the same time that China intends to defend its sovereignty, security and interests.

Wang pointed to the inevitability of contradictions on some issues as "the history, culture and systems of China and the US are different". According to him, respect and treating each other as equal and solving problems in appropriate ways is of Primary importance.

Related Topics

China Washington Beijing Same United States From

Recent Stories

Saudi Air Forces intercept Houthi ballistic missil ..

8 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 1,691 reco ..

8 minutes ago

PM nominates Sadiq Sanjrani as PTIâ€™s candidate f ..

11 minutes ago

Army Chief calls on PM Imran

22 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia registers 331 new COVID-19 infections ..

24 minutes ago

PM Imran to address the nation today evening

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.