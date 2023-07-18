China Hopes Grain Deal Parties Resolve Transportation Issues Via Dialogue - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) Beijing believes in the important role of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in keeping the food prices down and hopes that the parties to the deal will be able to work out the issues, Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun said at a Security Council meeting.

"China appreciates the important role of the Black Sea Grain transportation package agreement in stabilizing the world food market and hopes that relevant parties can properly resolve the Black Sea Grain transportation issues through dialogue and consultation," the envoy said on Monday.

Parties to the conflict should also strictly abide by the international humanitarian law, he added.

The Black Sea Initiative was established after Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on July 22, 2022.

Despite having since agreed to several extensions to the grain deal, which is now due to expire later on Monday, Moscow has been pointing out that the deal's component on the facilitation of Russian grain and fertilizer exports was not being fulfilled.

Earlier on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's participation in the grain deal has been terminated with immediate effect, although it would return to it if commitments toward Moscow are fulfilled.