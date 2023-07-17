China Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Further Fulfilled Comprehensively - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) China has expressed hope that a package agreement on grain transportation via the Black Sea would continue to be carried out comprehensively and is ready to strengthen the ties with all parties to ensure food security, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"China hopes that the package agreement on grain transportation via the Black Sea will continue to be fulfilled in a balanced, comprehensive and effective way," Mao told a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that China was ready to strengthen cooperation with all parties in the sector of food security and contribute to the establishment of international consensus on the matter.

The grain deal, officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, expires on July 17.