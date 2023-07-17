Open Menu

China Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Further Fulfilled Comprehensively - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China Hopes Grain Deal Will Be Further Fulfilled Comprehensively - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) China has expressed hope that a package agreement on grain transportation via the Black Sea would continue to be carried out comprehensively and is ready to strengthen the ties with all parties to ensure food security, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Monday.

"China hopes that the package agreement on grain transportation via the Black Sea will continue to be fulfilled in a balanced, comprehensive and effective way," Mao told a briefing.

The spokeswoman also said that China was ready to strengthen cooperation with all parties in the sector of food security and contribute to the establishment of international consensus on the matter.

The grain deal, officially known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, expires on July 17.

Related Topics

China Mao July All Agreement

Recent Stories

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

PM thanks Sri Lanka for helping clinch IMF deal

23 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corru ..

IHC grants protective bail to Asad Qaiser in corruption case

59 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under M ..

Pervaiz Elahi put in detention for 30 days under MPO 3

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media ..

Dubai Press Club opens registration for Arab Media Forum 2023

14 hours ago
Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of ..

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar congratulates graduates of Emerging Peacemakers Forum 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in Uni ..

Shamma bint Mohammed meets Emirati students in United Kingdom

16 hours ago
 Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 ..

Commercial transport activities contributed AED16 bn to Dubai Economy in 2022

16 hours ago
 SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 proj ..

SEWA completes electricity connection to 1916 projects in Sharjah

17 hours ago
 19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19th Liwa Date Festival begins tomorrow

19 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From World