China Hopes India To Maintain Regional Peace, Stability With Practical Actions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:26 PM

China hoped and believed that India could adhere to an independent foreign policy and maintain regional peace and stability with practical steps, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Wang Webin said on Wednesday

While commenting on Indian External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar statement that India would never be part of any alliance, he said during his regular briefing, China has noticed the relevant report.

"We hope and believe that India, as an important force in the process of world multipolarization, can adhere to an independent foreign policy, maintain regional peace and stability with practical actions," he added.

The spokesperson believed that China would play a constructive role in international affairs.

According to media reports, the Indian external Affairs minister said that as the US is repositioning itself and more countries now have more autonomy, but India will not be affected, because India is and will not be any part of any alliance.

But India's foreign policy has often been hijacked by the nationalism within its border.

We have seen shadows of Indian nationalist fervor in almost every China-India border flare-up. When the Indian government is confronted with thorny challenges at home that are hard to resolve, it tends to divert public attention by creating issues with neighboring countries, according to Global Times.

This approach won't help in solving domestic problems. The key to solving domestic problems is economic growth, which requires a stable external environment. India has provoked border conflicts with China several times. To the Chinese people, those are unreasonable diplomatic moves that failed to serve India's interests.

China's development experience over the last decades shows that as long as countries insist on peaceful diplomacy and make diplomatic efforts to serve economic development, their economies would develop and prosper.

Although facing arduous tasks in boosting its economy, India has great economic potential. It's hoped that India could take a more rational foreign policy to serve its economic development. India's development will also be conducive to South Asia and broader region.

