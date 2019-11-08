China Hopes Iran to Adhere to Nuclear Deal Obligations - Envoy for Middle East

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Beijing hopes that Iran will adhere to its obligations under the nuclear deal and avoid aggravating the situation, China's special envoy for middle East, Zhai Jun, said on Friday.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran is obliged to re-purpose its Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant as a center for the production of stable isotopes, refraining from enriching uranium and leaving Natanz as the only uranium enrichment facility. On November 7, however, the country began enriching activities at the Fordow plant as part of the fourth stage of ceasing its commitments under the JCPOA after the US withdrawal. According to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the country plans to enrich uranium to 4.5 percent at Fordow by Saturday.

"Iran has recently announced some new measures, while stressing that they are reversible and are under surveillance.

However, the Chinese side still hopes that the interested sides will take measures leading to a mitigation of tension, and not vice versa," Zhai said at a briefing.

He expressed hope that all involved parties, including the Iran, will fully comply with the provisions of the nuclear deal and refrain from actions that could aggravate the situation.

Iran announced the gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations on May 8, which marked the first anniversary of the US' unilateral pullout from the pact. Tehran then said that it would start abandoning some parts of its nuclear obligations every 60 days unless European signatories to the deal ensured Iran's interests amid Washington's reinstated sanctions.