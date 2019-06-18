UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Hopes Iran Will Not Reject Nuclear Deal Obligations - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

China Hopes Iran Will Not Reject Nuclear Deal Obligations - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) China hopes that Iran will carefully consider its strategy and will not reject its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

His comment came one day after the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced that the country would in late June exceed the enriched uranium stockpile limit outlined in the JCPOA, while it could also exceed the heavy water stockpile limit and the level of uranium enrichment specified in the deal.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed 15 times that Iran fulfills its obligations under the JCPOA. In the existing situation we hope that Iran will very thoroughly contemplate its decision and will not reject the deal so easily," Wang said at a press conference held after his talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

Iran announced its decision to suspend some of the obligations under the JCPOA on May 8, one year after the United States abruptly withdrew from the agreement. On the same day, Iran gave nuclear deal signatories ” France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union ” an ultimatum, saying it would in 60 days reduce some other obligations if they did not shield Tehran from sanctions imposed by the United States after Washington quit the pact. Tehran said that these measures were taken in response to Washington violating the JCPOA.

Related Topics

Syria Iran Water Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran Same United Kingdom United States May June From Agreement

Recent Stories

Veena Malik, Sania Mirza engage in Twitter feud ov ..

13 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 18, 2019 in Pakistan

58 minutes ago

NCM warns of poor visibility due to fog

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM

11 hours ago

Naya Pakistan Housing Program: two more sites sele ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.