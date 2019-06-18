China Hopes Iran Will Not Reject Nuclear Deal Obligations - Foreign Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) China hopes that Iran will carefully consider its strategy and will not reject its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Tuesday.

His comment came one day after the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran announced that the country would in late June exceed the enriched uranium stockpile limit outlined in the JCPOA, while it could also exceed the heavy water stockpile limit and the level of uranium enrichment specified in the deal.

"The International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed 15 times that Iran fulfills its obligations under the JCPOA. In the existing situation we hope that Iran will very thoroughly contemplate its decision and will not reject the deal so easily," Wang said at a press conference held after his talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem.

Iran announced its decision to suspend some of the obligations under the JCPOA on May 8, one year after the United States abruptly withdrew from the agreement. On the same day, Iran gave nuclear deal signatories ” France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union ” an ultimatum, saying it would in 60 days reduce some other obligations if they did not shield Tehran from sanctions imposed by the United States after Washington quit the pact. Tehran said that these measures were taken in response to Washington violating the JCPOA.